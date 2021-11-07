Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Boris works at
Bucks County Specialty Care Center3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 997-5730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UPMC
Dr. Boris has an unparalleled depth of knowledge in POTS and related disorders. Our daughter, 17, was in and out of CHOP for over a year with emergent symptoms and no answers. Her quality of life was diminishing. We left CHOP and contacted Dr. Boris. Dr. Boris came to our first appt prepared with knowledge of our daughter, explanations for her symptoms and after a very thorough exam provided a proper diagnosis (POTS, HEDS and MCAS) and initial treatment plan we could execute immediately. Nine months later and our daughter has not spent one night in the hospital. Dr. Boris is calming, positive, extremely responsive, and has the ability to connect with his patients. He listens to his patients, doesn’t discount symptoms or just recommend increased salt and water intake. He provides real solutions for real physical problems. We would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Boris. We wish we had found him a year earlier, but are so thankful we found him at all.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Children's Hospital Colorado
- Keesler Med Ctr
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Washington University in St. Louis, MO
Dr. Boris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boris works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boris.
