Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bortz, MD is a Dermatologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Bortz works at East Bay Skin Cancer in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.