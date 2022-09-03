See All Dermatologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Bortz, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (58)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bortz, MD is a Dermatologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Bortz works at East Bay Skin Cancer in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden State Dermatology
    355 Lennon Ln Ste 255, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 336-3026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 03, 2022
    Dr. Bortz identified a melanoma on both my leg and temple and flawlessly performed the surgery to remove them. Had I not gone to him for a visit, the melanoma would have spread into my body and I would not be alive today. He is truly a caring doctor who is exceptional in his field. He is also a talented surgeon because my scars are barely visible
    Rich Fettke — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Bortz, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710191382
    Education & Certifications

    • Skin and Cancer Foundation
    • Stanford University Hospital
    • Boston University Medical Center
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    • Iowa State University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Bortz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bortz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bortz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bortz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bortz works at East Bay Skin Cancer in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bortz’s profile.

    Dr. Bortz has seen patients for Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bortz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Bortz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bortz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bortz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bortz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

