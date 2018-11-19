Dr. Jeffrey Borut, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Borut, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Health East Surgery Center - Maplewood2945 Hazelwood St Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 471-9400
Annadel Medical Group106 Lynch Creek Way Ste 9B, Petaluma, CA 94954 Directions (707) 763-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A very caring skilled, and extremely thorough , knowledgeable surgeon.
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Borut has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borut accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borut has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borut speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Borut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.