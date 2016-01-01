Dr. Jeffrey Bouchard-Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouchard-Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bouchard-Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bouchard-Burns, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Bouchard-Burns, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Bouchard-Burns works at
Dr. Bouchard-Burns' Office Locations
-
1
Lutheran Medical Center514 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 854-1851
-
2
Greenpoint Mens Shelter300 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (718) 302-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bouchard-Burns?
About Dr. Jeffrey Bouchard-Burns, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1326068537
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouchard-Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouchard-Burns accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouchard-Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouchard-Burns works at
Dr. Bouchard-Burns has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouchard-Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouchard-Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouchard-Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouchard-Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouchard-Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.