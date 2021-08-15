Dr. Jeffrey Bowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bowden, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bowden, MD is a Dermatologist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University.

Locations
Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery Associates Llp28 RYKOWSKI LN, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 692-3376
- 2 16 Front St, Port Jervis, NY 12771 Directions (845) 856-5392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowden is my first recommendation. He offers clarity and patience; always.
About Dr. Jeffrey Bowden, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1326018227
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bowden has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bowden speaks Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowden.
