Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bowden, MD is a Dermatologist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University.



Dr. Bowden works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Middletown, NY with other offices in Port Jervis, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.