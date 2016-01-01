Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Boyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Boyd, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Boyd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Dr. Boyd works at
Dr. Boyd's Office Locations
Planned Parenthood of Ct Inc969 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 573-8555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Boyd, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1083697114
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
