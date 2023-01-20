Dr. Jeffrey Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Boyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Boyer, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Boyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer's Office Locations
-
1
Advantage Care Network901 N Curtis Rd Ste 304, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 342-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyer?
Two successful surgeries. Would use Dr. Boyer again.
About Dr. Jeffrey Boyer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1205032901
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Brigham Young University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.