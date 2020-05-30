Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Braaten, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Braaten, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Braaten works at ENT Specialists of Abilene in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.