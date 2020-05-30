Dr. Jeffrey Braaten, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braaten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Braaten, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Braaten, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Braaten, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Braaten works at
Dr. Braaten's Office Locations
ENT Specialists of Abilene1233 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 439-5760Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very successful surgery. Attentive, friendly doctor that made me feel safe and taken care of during a difficult time. Great at ensuring you are "in the know" of what is going on at all points in time.
About Dr. Jeffrey Braaten, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Mc
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Murray State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Braaten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braaten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braaten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braaten has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braaten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Braaten speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Braaten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braaten.
