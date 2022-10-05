Dr. Jeffrey Brabham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brabham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Brabham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Brabham, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Brabham, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Brabham works at
Dr. Brabham's Office Locations
Florida Oncology Tavares Radiation Treatment Center2010 NIGHTINGALE LN, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-3045
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff & Dr. Brabham made me feel comfortable right from the start. Was impressed by the professionalism of the staff & Dr. Brabham. Looking forward to returning for treatment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Brabham, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Dartmouth College
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brabham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brabham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brabham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brabham works at
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Brabham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brabham.
