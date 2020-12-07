Dr. Jeffrey Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Brady, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Brady, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Brady, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Brady's Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Orlando1812 N Mills Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brady?
I have been under the care and treatment by Dr. Jeffrey Brady for several years. I have had several procedures and numerous office visits as a result of health conditions. Every single time I meet with Dr. Brady or anyone in his staff, I come away that they really care about me and that they are providing the best treatment possible.
About Dr. Jeffrey Brady, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932195617
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Eastern Va Med Sch, Urology Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Urology U Hosp-Suny Hlth Sci Ctr, General Surgery|University Of Miami School Of Med
- 1992
- New York University School of Medicine|State University of New York Upstate Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brady using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.