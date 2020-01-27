Dr. Jeffrey Briglia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Briglia, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Briglia, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Briglia, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Briglia's Office Locations
-
1
Bucks ENT Associates PC3 Cornerstone Dr Ste 703, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Briglia is the real deal. I was struggling with 2 a day nose-bleeds which he cured in one visit. More important he is indeed very reassuring, knowledgeable, caring and highly competent. He told me that if the chemical treatment did not stop the nose bleeds, he had an outpatient hospital procedure that surely would. He did not save my life but he added substantially to the quality of my life. Thanks Doc !
About Dr. Jeffrey Briglia, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164477295
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
