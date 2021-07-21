Dr. Jeffrey Brimmer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Brimmer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Brimmer, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Brimmer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Brimmer's Office Locations
-
1
First Coast Foot & Ankle Clinic Inc.8075 Gate Pkwy W Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 739-9129Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brimmer?
GREAT DOCTOR! PLEASANT EXPERIENCE
About Dr. Jeffrey Brimmer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1295153450
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brimmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brimmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brimmer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Brimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.