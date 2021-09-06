Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Brink works at Arizona Transplant Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.