See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (21)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Brink works at Arizona Transplant Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Johnson, MD
Dr. Daniel Johnson, MD
4.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Hangge, MD
Dr. Patrick Hangge, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Johnston, MD
Dr. Peter Johnston, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Brink's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence J Koep MD PC
    2218 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 252-2543
  2. 2
    1441 N 12th St # 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallbladder Removal
Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal Complications Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cyst Marsupialization Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Trisegmentectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Portacaval Shunt Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Anastamosis, Extrahepatic Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Anastamosis, Intrahepatic Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transduodenal Sphincteroplasty Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Whipple Procedure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brink?

    Sep 06, 2021
    I did not have to wonder what was going to be done, everything was explained so I understood and all my questions and concerns were addressed. The entire team provided the best care, I couldn't have hoped for a better group of caregivers. Their bedside manner was top notch. Compassionate, caring and ease of communication made all the difference.
    Rex A. Rucker — Sep 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brink to family and friends

    Dr. Brink's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brink

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417952516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brink works at Arizona Transplant Associates in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Brink’s profile.

    Dr. Brink has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.