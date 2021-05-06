Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Brink works at CornerStone Ear Nose Throat Monroe in Monroe, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC and Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.