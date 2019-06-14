Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Brodie, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Brodie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Monmouth Medical Center and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Brodie works at Univ. of Maryland St. Joseph Pain Specialists LLC in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.