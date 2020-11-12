Dr. Jeffrey Brodsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Brodsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Brodsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Locations
-
1
Lehigh Valley Surgical Oncology1240 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 205, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-7884
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brodsky?
Very decisive and confident, pancreatic surgery went better than expected and would highly recommend Dr. Briodsjy
About Dr. Jeffrey Brodsky, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1518940402
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Dr. Brodsky has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Excision of Stomach Tumor and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.