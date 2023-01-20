See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (64)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas-Houston

Dr. Brown works at Endocrinology Associates of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrinology Associates of Houston
    909 Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 205, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cyst
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cyst

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Jan 20, 2023
    He’s extremely thorough. He spent time listening and figuring out next steps for me.
    — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    NPI Number
    • 1437152782
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas-Houston
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish-Hillside Medical Center
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish-Hillside Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
