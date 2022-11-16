Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Neurological Surgery PC in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stereotactic Radiosurgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.