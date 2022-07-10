Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Bruce's Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had recently found out I had a rare pineal tumor. After searching for a surgeon who specializes in this, I found Dr. Bruce. After speaking to him, I knew I was in the right hands. His confidence and expertise were unmatchable. I am 9 days post pineal resection and I am feeling pretty well and he was able to get the whole tumor!! I would not recommend anyone else for a complex surgery like this! Truly amazing! His team was also amazing!
About Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.