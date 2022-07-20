Dr. Jeffrey Bruening, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruening is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bruening, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bruening's Office Locations
Covina Podiatry Group219 W Badillo St Ste A, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (909) 987-3211
Inland Podiatry Center Professional Corp.9474 Base Line Rd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701 Directions (909) 987-3211
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruening used the Mcbrides technique to remove my husbands bunion. Dr. Bruening is very personable and I found him very easy to talk to. He took extra time to explain the procedure and what to expect post-op. Surgery went extremely well with relatively no pain after the first two days post-op. My husband was up and walking with a medical boot after two weeks, though he felt ready after only one week. This procedure was so much easier than we expected!
About Dr. Jeffrey Bruening, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruening has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruening accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruening has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruening has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruening on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruening. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruening.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruening, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruening appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.