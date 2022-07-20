Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bruening, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Bruening, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bruening works at Covina Podiatry Group in Covina, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.