Dr. Jeffrey Brumfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Brumfield, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Largo, FL. They graduated from University Of Kentucky School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Dr. Brumfield works at
Locations
HCA Florida Heart Institute - Largo1345 West Bay Dr Ste 101, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente atencion
About Dr. Jeffrey Brumfield, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1821124504
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System
- Greenville Hospital System
- University Of Kentucky School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brumfield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brumfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brumfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brumfield has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brumfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brumfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brumfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brumfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brumfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.