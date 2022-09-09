Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Brunelli, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Brunelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Brunelli works at UF Health Orthopaedic Surgery - North in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.