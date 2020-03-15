See All Cardiologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Bruss, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bruss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Bruss works at Newport Heart Medical Group in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Wheezing and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newport Beach Office
    415 Old Newport Blvd Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663 (949) 548-9611
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Cardioversion, Elective
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Asthma
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Vertigo
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hernia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Table Testing
Tonsillitis
Treadmill Stress Test
Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Tonsillitis
Constipation
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Endocarditis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hemorrhoids
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Bruss, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Bruss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruss works at Newport Heart Medical Group in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bruss’s profile.

    Dr. Bruss has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Wheezing and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

