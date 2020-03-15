Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bruss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Bruss works at Newport Heart Medical Group in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Wheezing and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.