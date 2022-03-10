Dr. Bubis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Bubis, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bubis, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Bubis, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
Dr. Bubis' Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Middleburg1658 St Vincents Way Ste 340, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 269-6526
Palatka Office800 Zeagler Dr # 425, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 326-2970
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fleming Island4689 US Highway 17 Ste 2-5, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 269-6526
Fleming Island Office1715 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste C, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 260-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center South
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bubis is fantastic. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to anyone with a blood cancer. I have lymphoma. He's warm, friendly and easy to talk to and I trust him with my life.
About Dr. Jeffrey Bubis, DO
- Oncology
- English
- 1801891288
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Hematology & Oncology
