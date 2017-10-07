See All Urologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Buch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Buch, MD

Urology
4.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Frisco, TX
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Buch, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Buch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.

Dr. Buch works at JEFFREY P. BUCH MD in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Weber Chuang, MD
Dr. Weber Chuang, MD
3.7 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Buch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey P. Buch MD
    5616 Warren Pkwy Ste 101, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 996-7177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Bladder Function Test
Trichomoniasis Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Bladder Function Test
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Repair Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Buch?

Oct 07, 2017
My husband and I have had several appointments with Dr. Buch over the past year and each time he was very knowledgeable, professional, and caring. He always gave us his clear and honest recommendations based on all his years of study and experience in the field. Though he could not always give us the best of news, we could count on him to be honest and tell us in a gentle and caring way. His nurse, April, was so sweet, so patient, and so helpful! I wish she was the nurse for all of my doctors!
Megan in Richardson, Tx — Oct 07, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Buch, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Buch, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Buch to family and friends

Dr. Buch's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Buch

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Buch, MD.

About Dr. Jeffrey Buch, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346291218
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Buch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Buch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jeffrey Buch, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.