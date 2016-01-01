Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Buehler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Buehler works at NW Gastroenterology Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.