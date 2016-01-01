Dr. Buehler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Buehler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Buehler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Northwest Gastroenterology Clinic LLC1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 410, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-7137
-
2
East Office501 N Graham St Ste 465, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 229-7137
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Buehler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164534608
Education & Certifications
- Or Hlth&Scie U|U CA
- Or Hlth&Scie U
- Or Hlth&Scie U
- Weill Cornell Medical
