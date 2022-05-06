Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bunn, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Bunn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Bunn works at Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Cervical Lymph Node Dissection and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.