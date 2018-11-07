Dr. Jeffrey Bunning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bunning, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bunning, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Bunning, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bunning works at
Dr. Bunning's Office Locations
-
1
Mountain Empire Eye Physicians Pllc3185 W State St Ste 2010, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 968-7555
-
2
Mountain Empire Eye Physicians137 Plaza Rd Sw, Wise, VA 24293 Directions (276) 679-5610
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bunning?
Dr Bunning is very thorough in his eye exams. I had a problem and he sent me to a specialist who diagnosed an issue, unfortunately the SPEcialist didn't follow thru, after saying I had a problem, I couldn't get an appointment with Specialist for follow u Dr. BUNNING, not being 100% comfortable with that issue offered to make me an appointment at Duke with a Specialist who dealt in my issue, many docs would not be so helpful. Always concerned if you have or don't have issues
About Dr. Jeffrey Bunning, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306956776
Education & Certifications
- Md
- West Virginia University
- Ohio University / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bunning has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bunning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunning works at
Dr. Bunning has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.