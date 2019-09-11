Dr. Jeffrey Burdick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burdick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Burdick, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Burdick, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Burdick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Burdick works at
Dr. Burdick's Office Locations
Albany Medical College400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 210, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 459-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
First time with Dr. Burdick. He was all-business but courteous, open to discussion and thorough in his examination and questioning. My wife was in the exam room and he treated her respectfully and encouraged her comments and observations about my "condiition ". .. I had no reservations about scheduling a 6-month follow-up appointment with Dr. Burdick.
About Dr. Jeffrey Burdick, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356300412
Education & Certifications
- Albany Mc
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burdick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burdick accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burdick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burdick has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burdick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdick. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Burdick can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.