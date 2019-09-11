Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Burdick, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Burdick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Burdick works at The Neurology Group LLP in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.