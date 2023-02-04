Dr. Jeffrey Burnette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Burnette, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Burnette, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Burnette, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Burnette's Office Locations
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists - Fleming Island4565 US Highway 17 Ste 200, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Burnette, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Orthopaedic Hospital - Los Angeles CA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnette.
