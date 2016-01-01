Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairway, KS. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
Clinical Research Center4350 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Fairway, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1780781377
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Virginia
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Burns has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
