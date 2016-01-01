Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairway, KS. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS



Dr. Burns works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Fairway, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.