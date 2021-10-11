Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.