Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Butler works at Arthritis Northwest,PLLC in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.