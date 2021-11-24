Dr. Jeffrey Byer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Byer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Byer, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Byer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Byer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Byer's Office Locations
-
1
ENT Physicians And Surgeons166 Kinsley St Ste 302, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 595-4800
-
2
ENT Physicians & Surgeons130 Tarrytown Rd, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-0831Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byer?
Dr. Byer is thorough, knowledgeable, compassionate and allows me time to speak of my concerns. I felt heard. I would recommend and have recommended him for ENT needs.
About Dr. Jeffrey Byer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1184618803
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- New Britain Genl Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byer works at
Dr. Byer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Byer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.