Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Calegari, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Calegari, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Calegari works at Granite State Internal Medicine in Bedford, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.