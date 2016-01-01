Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Nemours Physicians Associates3855 West Chester Pike Ste 280, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (302) 629-5030
Dept of Pediatric Neurosurgery1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5993
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
About Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1457442725
Education & Certifications
- Childrn's Hosp
- Univ of Pittsburgh
- Univ of Pittsburgh
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Campbell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
