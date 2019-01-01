Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Campbell works at Kuhn, Forrest S MD in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.