Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Cantor works at Cantor Spine Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Deformities and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.