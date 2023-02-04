See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (206)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Cantor works at Cantor Spine Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Deformities and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cantor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute
    3000 BAYVIEW DR, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 567-1332
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 206 ratings
    Patient Ratings (206)
    5 Star
    (175)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Clear explanation and empathy. Direct, positive and very good attention.
    oscar perez — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386639508
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantor works at Cantor Spine Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cantor’s profile.

    Dr. Cantor has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Deformities and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    206 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

