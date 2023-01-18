Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cara, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Cara, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LECOM and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Cara works at Spine and Wellness Centers of America -Kendall in Aventura, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.