Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Carey, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Carey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They graduated from Medical University of Ohio|UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Carey works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH, Grove City, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.