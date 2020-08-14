Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Carls, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Carls works at Dr. Jeff Carls Family Medicine And Aesthetics in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.