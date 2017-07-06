Dr. Jeffrey Carlsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Carlsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Carlsen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Carlsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Carlsen works at
Dr. Carlsen's Office Locations
Johnson City Eye Surgery Ctr110 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 2, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-2111
Johnson City Medical Center400 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-2111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carlsen is an extraordinary Ophthalmologist! He completely transformed my 7 year old little girl! Extropia Strabismous is a condition where the eyes turn slightly inward, thanks to Dr. Carlsen her eyes look AMAZING! Thank you for being a God send! Unfortunately, others say your bedside manners are bad, in Tri-Cities, people are lonely & seek only someone to TALK to! Your busy because your the best! I seek RESULTS, I have a problem and you focused on the SOLUTION! Thank you! GOD BLESS- Lisa
About Dr. Jeffrey Carlsen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1609834076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlsen works at
Dr. Carlsen has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.