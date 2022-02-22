See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newport News, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (59)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Carlson works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Carlson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic & Spine Center
    250 Nat Turner Blvd S, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 596-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
  • Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?

    Feb 22, 2022
    I have had a professional care from Dr. Carlson. He has bee straight with me. He listens to my questions and answers them directly. I have been seeing him since 2014 and I very satisfied with his recommendation for my lower back problems.
    Simmons — Feb 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carlson to family and friends

    Dr. Carlson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carlson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518029347
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham & Women's Hospital-Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Cntr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carlson works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Carlson’s profile.

    Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.