Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson's Office Locations
Orthopaedic & Spine Center250 Nat Turner Blvd S, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 596-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a professional care from Dr. Carlson. He has bee straight with me. He listens to my questions and answers them directly. I have been seeing him since 2014 and I very satisfied with his recommendation for my lower back problems.
About Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518029347
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital-Harvard Medical School
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Cntr
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.