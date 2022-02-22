Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.