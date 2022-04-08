Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Carr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Carr works at Cardiovascular Assocs/East TX in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.