Dr. Jeffrey Cary, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Cary, MD is a Pulmonologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Swedish Center for Comprehensive Care515 Minor Ave Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cary is an excellent doctor. He was able to diagnose my problem by asking a few short simple questions the mark of a well respected and experienced doctor.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Cary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cary has seen patients for Asthma, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cary.
