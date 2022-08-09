Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Case, MD is a Dermatologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Case works at Jeffery B Case in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.