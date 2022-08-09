Dr. Jeffrey Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Case, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Case, MD is a Dermatologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Case works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology110 Medical Center Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 443-2471
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Case?
The staff, Dr. Case and ARNP are all wonderful. They have been able to facilitate healing when my last doctor could not. They move you through your appointment on time and take the time to explain what is going on and answer any questions I have.
About Dr. Jeffrey Case, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1710916176
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville-School Of Medicine
- Shands Teaching Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Case has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case works at
Dr. Case has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Case on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.