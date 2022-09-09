Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cattorini, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cattorini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Cattorini works at 3C Neurosurgery in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Pituitary Tumor and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.