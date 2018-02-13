Dr. Jeffrey Caylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Caylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Caylor, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Caylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Caylor's Office Locations
South Baldwin Medical Group At Mckenzie Street1711 N McKenzie St Ste 201, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 424-1620
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to the ER doubled over in pain the sent me home telling me to call a doctor and schedule to have my gallbladder. I had a fever, vomiting and starting to get jaundice... I called Dr Caylor's office, they told me i could be seen in 2 wks, i explained how sick I was, they checked w/ Dr Caylor. Called me back saying come on in. I went and after examining me, he said meet me at the hospital, your gallbladder needs to come out now!!! He took it out and immediately I felt better. He was my hero!
About Dr. Jeffrey Caylor, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1730153271
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caylor has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Umbilical Hernia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.