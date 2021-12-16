Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Chain, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Chain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Chain works at Comprehensive ENT, Head & Neck Surgery - Littleton - Elati in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.