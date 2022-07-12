Dr. Jeffrey Chaitoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaitoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Chaitoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Chaitoff, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Chaitoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Chaitoff works at
Dr. Chaitoff's Office Locations
Franklin B Price MD FACP LLC6563 Wilson Mills Rd Ste 104, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 919-0180
- 2 31340 Solon Rd Ste 27, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 919-0180
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaitoff is always accessible and takes my questions willingly! I’ve been going to him when my rheumatoid arthritis flares up and is a problem. Over 12 years!
About Dr. Jeffrey Chaitoff, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1639175375
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaitoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaitoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaitoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaitoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaitoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaitoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaitoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.